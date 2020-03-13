Legislative Chairman Gives State Of The County Address

By: Shea O’Malley

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislative Chairman Jim Weatherup gave the annual State of the County address Thursday, March 12 at 2 p.m.

The meeting began by recognizing four people followed with a proclamation promoting agriculture literacy week:

Bradley Hilton, sheriff, retiring – 31 years

Brenda Solada, county clerk, retiring – 30 years

Nelson Metz, Department of Social Services, retiring – 29 years

Helen Chetney, Department of Social Services – 30 years of service

Proclamation: Agriculture Literacy Week

Weatherup first began addressing the coronavirus outbreak, assuring all residents that the County Leadership Team, along with local, state, and federal officials were collaborating to limit the potential spread of the virus.

“[We have] been working diligently to stay abreast of this issue and plans are in place to address the various potential scenarios should they develop,” Weatherup said. “In the meantime, I would like to encourage everyone to remain calm and be village and, in their efforts, to take preventative measures to avoid exposing yourself and others to the virus.”

Considering the county’s 204th anniversary, Weatherup asked leaders to remember former legislators Jack Proud, Kenneth Wheeler Jr. and Daniel Eiffe, who began work in other legislative capacities.

Weatherup also welcomed first-term legislators, Michael Yerdon (Dist. 1), Herbert Yerdon (Dist. 2), Laurie Mangano (Dist. 17), Robert Wilmott (Dist. 18), Marc Greco (Dist. 24) and Ralph Stacy (Dist. 25), encouraging them in their directions forward.

“We did not choose this path simply to make a living or enrich ourselves,” Weatherup said. “We are here instead, to enrich our communities with a greater vision and a spirit of hope and achievement.”

Weatherup addressed the county’s move forward in reaching its goals and objectives, stating that much can be done in the spirit of cooperation.

“The measure of a person is not where they stand in times of ease and convenience, but rather where they stand at times of challenge and controversy,” Weatherup said. “Let us commit today to stand together and to make the tough choices that will be necessary over these next few years to move the county forward.”

Weatherup gave a list of recent accomplishments achieved in 2019/2020:

The 2020 budget resulting in a decrease in the generic tax rate.

The county eliminated dependence on the use of unappropriated fund balance to stabilize the tax rate.

Annual budget of $217 million.

Keeping property tax stabilization as one of top priorities in 2020.

Completion of a new Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) complex in Oswego.

Structural repairs to legislative office building.

Restoration of the historic lodge and infrastructure enhancements at Camp Zerbe.

A new jet hanger at the county airport.

A new government services website.

Infrastructure improvements for the future include:

Funding from New York state to stabilize the bluff at Camp Hollis facility.

Mandated renovations at the Public Safety Center to comply with the state court systems space demands.

The transition of Oswego Health’s Behavioral Services unit out of the Bunner Street facility into their own site.

Finishing work on the new records center.

Bid for the construction of a new sewer line that will connect the county airport and the adjacent industrial park to the city of Fulton’s collection and treatment system.

The start of the 2020 National Census count and a comprehensive effort to ensure that Oswego County is fully counted.

Four-county effort to have a portion of Lake Ontario designated as a National Marine Sanctuary.

Possibility of designating the Fort Ontario Military Reservation, including the Safe Haven Museum, as a national historic site or national park.

Weatherup ended by thanking area businesses, county employees and department heads for a job well done.

“I assure you all that we know how hard you work and appreciate your dedication to your job and the people of this county,” Weatherup said. “And I am confident that we can accept and adopt the positive energy needed to find creative and progressive solutions to the issues that come before us.”

The next County legislature meeting is on April 9 at 7 p.m., on the fourth floor of the county legislative building in Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...