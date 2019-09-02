Legislator Farfaglia Meets with Comptroller DiNapoli

SYRACUSE – County Legislator and candidate for Mayor of Fulton Dan Farfaglia met with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli recently during the Comptroller’s annual State Fair Breakfast Reception.

“I have known the Comptroller since the time I served on staff in the NYS Assembly and he was an Assemblyman. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to talk to him about Fulton,” said Farfaglia.

Farfaglia used the occasion to talk with DiNapoli about the Comprehensive Report on the city of Fulton produced by the state’s Financial Restructuring Board.

During the conversation, Farfaglia brought up the state grants that were approved by the board at its June 26 meeting.

At that meeting, the board authorized a grant of up to $50,000 for Fulton to update the city’s comprehensive plan; another grant of up to $100,000 to help defray the costs of extending sewer infrastructure for new business development and a grant of up to $250,000 to help defray the costs of demolition and asbestos remediation for the former Nestle site.

