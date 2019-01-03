Legislator James Weatherup Elected Chairman of Oswego County Legislature

OSWEGO – On Thursday (January 3) the Oswego County Legislature elected District 9 Legislator James Weatherup as Chairman of the Legislature at its organizational meeting.

He takes over from 2018’s chairman Shane Broadwell.

Legislator John Martino (R) nominated Weatherup. Heather DelConte (D) nominated Tom Drumm.

Weatherup won as the vote was split along party lines.

Legislator Linda Lockwood, District 11, Volney, was re-elected Vice Chairwoman.

Christopher Jones was re-elected Clerk of the Legislature.

Both of those votes were unanimous.

The Majority Leader is Terry Wilbur and the Whip is Tim Stahl

On the other side of the aisle, Frank Castiglia is the Minority Leader and Dan Farfaglia the Minority Whip.

Chairman Weatherup said he hopes to build on the good work done by Chairman Broadwell.

“We have a good group of people here,” he said. “We’re going to keep moving forward and build on the positive things we’ve got going.”

The Legislature’s next regular meeting is scheduled for February in the Legislative Chambers of the County Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego.

