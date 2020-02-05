Legislator Stacy Moves FBB Closer To 2020 Fundraising Goal

FULTON – Legislator Ralph Stacy Jr., who represents the 25th District that includes much of the city of Fulton, has seen the positive changes brought about by the Fulton Block Builder program.

He recently made a donation to help FBB reach its goal of $75,000.

“I feel that the energy in our city is strong and that we are witnessing very exciting times. Fulton Block Builders is giving residents new confidence and improving our properties,” Legislator Stacy said. “As Fulton’s representative, I want to support and sponsor initiatives that I think are good for my District. Block Builders is creating swift change and increasing positive energy. As your legislator I will advocate strongly for more positive changes that will benefit the 25th District and Oswego County.”

“Driving through Fulton, you’ve seen our signs and you’ve seen the amazing results of neighbors coming together, said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director. “Fresh paint and fresh pride beautify Fulton homes and neighborhoods. Since we started, in 2017, Fulton Block Builders has awarded 596 Block Challenge grants, and our residents are investing 3.5 times the amount they are awarded! This year, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is backing us with a $150,000 grant that has a 2-1 match for every dollar we raise. Because of people like Legislator Stacy, we are able to fund more Block Challenge Grants and are energized by the success we are seeing. Residents can keep that momentum going by supporting Fulton Block Builders.”

For more information about FBB, visit: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/ or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/fultonblockbuilders/posts/?ref=page_internal

Information can also be found on the City of Fulton’s Website: https://fulton.ny.gov/fulton_block_builders

