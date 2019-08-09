Legislators Gather at Oswego County Fair

SANDY CREEK – Several Oswego County legislators and their families met at the Oswego County Fair to learn more about the county’s agricultural heritage.

They toured the cattle, chicken and goat barns before enjoying dinner provided by the Oswego County Fair and Legislator Terry Wilbur, District 21.

Later, the group rode a tram through the village in the annual parade.

Bring your kids out to the Oswego County Fair on County Route 22A in Sandy Creek to meet the animals!

The fair runs through Sunday, August 11.

Admission and parking are free.

