Legislators Lunch At Camp Hollis

OSWEGO TOWN – Camp Hollis recently welcomed the Oswego County Legislature to tour the facility, meet the campers and enjoy lunch on the picturesque lakeside campus.

The campers and their counselors presented musical performances throughout the visit.

Pictured from left are camper Brandon S., counselor Justin Hatch, camper Dominic V., and Oswego County Legislator Tim Stahl, District 20.

