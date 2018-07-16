Legislators Observe Dairy Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee recently presented a proclamation declaring June as Dairy Month to Oswego County’s Dairy Princess, Dairy Maid, and representatives from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County.

Dairy farming is an important part of a healthy food economy.

It is the leading source of agricultural income in New York State and represents a significant local market value.

Pictured from left are Paul A. Forestiere II, executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County; Paul House, District 8; Committee Chairman Tim Stahl, District 20; Jennifer Blanchard, agriculture specialist at Cornell Cooperative Extension; Farmland Protection Board Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Oswego County Dairy Princess Ericka Vrooman; Oswego County Dairy Maid Hattie Wallis; Mary E. Chesbro, District 10; Nancy Weber, Oswego County Dairy Promotion Committee; Kim Vrooman, Oswego County Dairy Promotion Committee; Morris Sorbello, District 23; Milferd Potter, District 2; and Committee Vice Chairman Shawn Doyle, District 3.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

