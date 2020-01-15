Legislature Chairman Weatherup Announces Standing Committee Assignments

OSWEGO – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup (District 9, Hastings) announced appointments to the County Legislature’s standing committees for 2020.

The seven committees oversee departments of county government and make budgetary and policy recommendations to the full Legislature.

The new standing committees are:

• Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs: David Holst (District 4, Amboy) chairman; Edward Gilson (District 3, Pulaski) vice chairman; Thomas Drumm (District 16, Oswego), Ralph Stacy Jr. (District 25, Fulton), Terry Wilbur (District 21, Hannibal), Robert Wilmott (District 18, Oswego), and Michael Yerdon (District 1, Redfield). The committee oversees the Board of Elections, Clerk of the Legislature, County Attorney’s Office, County Clerk’s Office, County Legislature, Office of the Chairman, Real Property Tax Service, and Weights and Measures Office, and meets at 9 a.m. on Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

• Public Safety: Terry Wilbur, chairman; Bradley Trudell (District 7, Mexico) vice chairman; Mary Ellen Chesbro (District 10, Pennellville), Nathan Emmons (District 15, Oswego), Marc Greco (District 24, Fulton), Richard Kline (District 12, Pennellville), and Laurie Mangano-Cornelius (District 17, Oswego). The committee oversees the District Attorney’s Office, E-911 Program, Emergency Management Office, Fire Coordinator’s Office, Probation Department and Sheriff’s Office. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the Monday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

• Human Services: Roy Reehil (District 5, Constantia) chairman; Bradley Trudell, vice chairman; Drumm, James Karasek (District 22, Granby), Tim Stahl (District 20, Oswego), Herbert Yerdon (District 2, Pulaski), and Michael Yerdon. The committee oversees the Office for the Aging, Department of Social Services, Veterans’ Services, and Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and meets at 2 p.m. on the Monday one week prior to the Legislature meeting.

• Economic Development and Planning: Tim Stahl, chairman; Mary Ellen Chesbro, vice chairwoman; Gilson; Paul House (District 8, Hastings), Reehil, Marie Schadt (District 19, Oswego), and Morris Sorbello (District 23, Granby). The committee oversees the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and several authorized agencies and meets at 9 a.m. on the Tuesday one week before the Legislature’s full meeting.

• Health: James Karasek, chairman; Morris Sorbello, vice chairman; Emmons, Greco, Kline, Stacy, and Herbert Yerdon. The committee oversees the County Health Department. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. on the Tuesday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

• Infrastructure, Facilities and Technology: Stephen Walpole (District 14, Oswego), chairman; Patrick Twiss (District 13, New Haven) vice chairman; Holst, House, Lockwood, John Martino (District 6, West Monroe), Schadt and Wilmott. The committee is responsible for policies and legislation regarding the County Airport, Facilities and Technology Department, Energy Recovery Facility, Highway Department and Solid Waste Department. The committee meets at 3 p.m. on the Tuesday one week before the Legislature meeting.

• Finance and Personnel: John Martino, chairman; Stephen Walpole, vice chairman; Holst, Lockwood, Mangano-Cornelius, Twiss and Wilbur. The committee oversees the County Audit Office, County Administrator’s Office, Human Resources Department, County Treasurer’s Office, and Purchasing, and meets at 2 p.m. on the Thursday one week before the full Legislature meeting.

The County Legislature is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13; 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12; 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9; 2 p.m. Thursday, May 14; 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11; 2 p.m. Thursday, July 9; 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 (H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, Pulaski); 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10; 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15; 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12; and at 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

Committee meetings and Legislature meetings are open to the public and are held in the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St., Oswego, unless otherwise indicated.

Meeting agendas are posted on the county government website at www.oswegocounty.com.

For more information, contact the Office of the Chairman of the County Legislature at 315-349-8230.

