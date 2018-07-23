Legislature Recognizes ADA Day

OSWEGO – Oswego County legislators presented a proclamation to Oswego ARISE designating July 26 as Americans with Disabilities Awareness Day.

Through advocacy, education and training, Oswego ARISE works with individuals and communities to ensure that people of all levels of ability have access to services, employment, transportation, accommodations and telecommunications; and to reaffirm their dignity, independence, and self-worth.

Pictured from left are Oswego County Legislator Roy E. Reehil, District 5, chairman of the Legislature’s Human Services Committee; Chris Ward, Oswego ARISE; Rochelle Kandt, Oswego ARISE; Jim Cronk, Oswego ARISE; Cheryl Arnold, Oswego ARISE; Nina Lutz, Oswego ARISE; Oswego County Legislator James Karasek, District 22, chairman of the Legislature’s Health Committee; Joshua Solazzo, Oswego ARISE; Betty DeFazio, ARISE, Inc.; Pat McMahon, self-advocate; Tammy Crossman, ARISE, Inc.; Scott Pecoy, Oswego ARISE; and Ben Hanlon, Fulton ARISE.

To learn more about Oswego ARISE, go to www.ariseinc.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

