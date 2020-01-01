Legislature Recognizes Farfaglia

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature recognized outgoing Legislator Daniel T. Farfaglia at its December meeting. Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9, presented a plaque to Farfaglia thanking him for his service over the last eight years.

Farfaglia was the first Democrat elected to represent District 24, which covers portions of the towns of Granby and Oswego as well as the city of Fulton.

Throughout his tenure, he was appointed to the Legislature’s Human Services and Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs committees for four years each; Economic Development and Planning and Finance and Personnel committees for two years each; and one year with the Health Committee.

Farfaglia has served as Minority Whip and as Minority Leader in 2016.

