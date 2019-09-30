Legislature Recognizes Literacy Month

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee recognized September as Literacy Month.

While literacy is key to reducing crime, ending poverty, promoting democracy and achieving personal empowerment, more than 12 percent of Oswego County adults experience literacy issues that severely impact their lives.

To address this issue and improve adult literacy, Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County works with many residents by providing confidential tutoring in reading, writing, math, computer skills and English-speaking skills.

All citizens are encouraged join the effort by instilling in our young people an appreciation for the gift of reading.

Pictured from left are Daniel T. Farfaglia, District 24; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; LVOC Program Coordinator Meg Henderson; Christopher Smith, student, LVOC Program; Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5; James Karasek, District 22; Tim Stahl, District 20; Milferd Potter, District 2; and Thomas Drumm, District 16.

