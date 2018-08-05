Lego Camp Provides Hannibal Students Unique Summer Learning Opportunity

HANNIBAL – Students in the Hannibal Central School District recently laid the building blocks for success during a week-long Lego Camp at Fairley Elementary School.

The educational program provided 64 HCSD students, across five grade levels, with an opportunity to learn, build and play.

For five days, students were divided into groups based on age and interest and assembled a variety of projects made of Legos.

“It’s a great turnout,” said HCSD Business Official Nancy Dingman, who helped bring the Lego camp to Hannibal students. “The kids are having a great time and they’re meeting different learning objectives during the process.”

Throughout the week, students learned coding, computer programming, animation, measurements and data analysis, physical science, earth and space science, engineering, technology and applications of science.

Participants met these educational objectives while they assembled different Lego projects and then manipulated their creations in several ways.

Some students connected Lego robots to computers and programmed them to move, make noise and accomplish other tasks.

Others built Lego cities and used cameras to create stop-motion animation.

“We’re extremely pleased,” Dingman said. “It gives kids something to do during the summer, and they’re excited to be here.”

To commemorate the week of learning, each participant was able to bring home a Lego creation, thanks to a $1,000 donation from the NYSIR Insurance company.

