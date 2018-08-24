Lego Club To Meet At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – Lego Club is held in the Children’s Room of the Oswego Public Library the second Thursday of each month from September to May.

It is sponsored by the Oswego City- County Youth Bureau.

All are welcome.

Build to your heart’s content and they will be displayed until the next Lego Club for all to see.

All Children’s Room programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

Please call Karen Swartz at 315-341-5867 if you have further questions.

