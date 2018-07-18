Leianna A.R. Ryder-Yager, Infant

FULTON, NY – Leianna A.R. Ryder-Yager, infant daughter of Joseph Yager and Marisa Ryder of Fulton, passed away peacefully Monday evening July 16, 2018, at Oswego Hospital.

Leianna is also survived by her maternal grandparents: Timothy J. Ryder of Syracuse, NY and Apphia (Cary) Parker of Watertown, NY; paternal grandparents: Heidi and Stephen Clookey of Cleveland, NY; maternal great-grandparents: Carol (Richard) Fontinha of Maine, Richard and Patricia Ryder of Massachusetts and Edith Ryder of Connecticut; paternal great-grandparents: John and Laurie Yager of Lakeport, NY, Tom O’Connor of Parish, NY and Denise St. Dennis of Parish, NY; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her step paternal great-grandmother, Frances “Du-Da” Casey.

A calling hour will be held Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

A memorial service will be conducted by Leianna’s family to follow at 10 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., Fulton.

Burial will be held privately.

