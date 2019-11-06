Leighton 5th Graders Recreate Historical Figures for ‘Wax Museum’

OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary School students, staff members and special guests were recently treated to a red-carpet experience during the VIP-edition of the annual fifth-grade living wax museum.

Piggybacking off the Oswego City School District opening day fun with staff members when OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goeway and Charles E. Riley Elementary Principal Dr. Linda Doty treated the audience to a lip sync performance of “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, the wax museum’s red carpet experience welcomed guests to both fifth grade classrooms to view the ‘wax’ figures. Each fifth grader portrayed an historical figure who made a positive contribution to society.

Tied into the fifth grade curriculum, teachers Jamie Turtura and Tom Wiegand said the project also involved students writing biographical reports before they presented it in real life.

Turtura said all fifth graders listened to and/or read various books related to human rights, compassion, kindness and the power of positivity before they selected their figure and researched that individual.

For some added fun, students, teachers and all guests were invited to take their photo in the VIP photobooth by the ‘paparazzi.’

