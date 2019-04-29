Leighton ArtFest Shows Highlight Student Musical Talent

OSWEGO – Several Leighton Elementary School students recently performed Artfest Shows, which featured a variety of musical talents from across all grade levels.

During the third and fourth grade performance, “American Heart,” students offered a tribute to all things American. Students performed a miniature musical, as they played various instruments, memorized their lines, lyrics, choreography and stage directions.

Participants also utilized state names and landmarks in America to enhance the educational experience.

Meanwhile, the fifth grade group performed a small musical titled “Everyday Superheroes,” as musical theater took over Leighton for a day. First graders also joined the fun with their Artfest Show all about “Camp Leighton” about songs people may hear at camp.

The silly lyrics and fun movements grabbed the audience’s attention.

