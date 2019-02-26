Leighton Elementary Begins Fitness Fridays

OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary students and teachers are committed to living healthier lives at school, thanks, in part, to the implementation of Fitness Fridays.

Physical education teacher Frederick Donabella said now everyone can have more activity in school, via a quick workout that all classrooms follow each Friday.

“The goal is 10 minutes of non-stop movement and we hope we can build on that,” he said. Fridays, Donabella said, were figured to be the best days to get students moving and get some energy out before the weekend.

