Leighton Elementary Kindergartners Learn About Voting

November 11, 2019 Contributor
Josh Snyder, kindergarten student at Leighton Elementary School, signs in vote with his registration card during his class election to determine a party with either pizza or ice cream. Teacher Heather Wood offers the fun activity each Election Day to teach her young students about the electoral process.

OSWEGO – Students in Heather Wood’s classroom at Leighton Elementary School recently learned in a fun way just how much every vote counts.

On Election Day, the class participated in their own electoral process where the young voters were asked to cast their ballots in a private booth for a classroom celebration party.

Each student had a choice to make: pizza or ice cream, and all students celebrated when Wood counted the ballots and pizza edged out ice cream with a 9-8 vote.

Wood said the students cheered at their upcoming reward, as they all wore their “I Voted” stickers.

The fun lesson encompassed a miniature lesson about Election Day, complete with learning to be a good citizen by performing their civic duty of voting. As a class, they read “Clifford for president,” discussed vocabulary words, such as: ballots, candidates and Election Day, prior to the class election.

