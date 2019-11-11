Leighton Elementary Kindergartners Learn About Voting

OSWEGO – Students in Heather Wood’s classroom at Leighton Elementary School recently learned in a fun way just how much every vote counts.

On Election Day, the class participated in their own electoral process where the young voters were asked to cast their ballots in a private booth for a classroom celebration party.

Each student had a choice to make: pizza or ice cream, and all students celebrated when Wood counted the ballots and pizza edged out ice cream with a 9-8 vote.

Wood said the students cheered at their upcoming reward, as they all wore their “I Voted” stickers.

The fun lesson encompassed a miniature lesson about Election Day, complete with learning to be a good citizen by performing their civic duty of voting. As a class, they read “Clifford for president,” discussed vocabulary words, such as: ballots, candidates and Election Day, prior to the class election.

