Leighton Elementary Promotes Healthy Habits During Annual Wellness Day

OSWEGO – Lessons learned during Leighton Elementary’s annual Wellness Day will help keep students safe, healthy and active while they remain in their homes during the current global healthcare challenges.

The event, which occurred just before the temporary closure of schools, coincided with March as National Nutrition Month in hopes that students would take health and wellness information home to share and practice with their families.

Students in grades pre-kindergarten to six visited various stations set up throughout the school, in which they received information, helpful hints and activities for their physical, mental, emotional, social and nutritional health.

Stations included: healthy snacks, taekwondo, various exercises from Oswego YMCA staff members and representatives from Amnesty CrossFit, yoga, oral hygiene, story time and boxing basics from members of the Oswego Boxing Club. Martin Orta, a former Leighton student, said success of boxing comes down to listening to oneself and coaches, the same of which is important for students in school and at home.

The entire Leighton Elementary staff came together to volunteer at each station, rotate their classes through activities and reiterate the importance of maintain good health both inside and outside of school.

