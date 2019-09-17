Leighton Elementary Students to Participate in Read-a-Thon

OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary students have embraced philanthropy and leadership for the school’s ninth annual Read-a-Thon.

Through Sept. 25, all Leighton students have been invited to participate in the fundraising opportunity to help offset the costs of Home and School programs at the school, such as field trips, Dr. Seuss Night and the triathalon, among several additional events.

The Read-a-Thon has also served as a way for the building to focus on literacy efforts at the beginning of each school year.

The school-wide goal is to have 100 percent participation, with all Leighton students having read 240 minutes in two weeks.

Reading time in school also counts toward the effort.

Because literacy and family engagement are integral components of the students’ education, the children are encouraged to read with a family member, friends or another trusted person.

Each student will fill out a reading log and is invited to collect pledges for their efforts.

Paperwork and money should be returned to the school by Oct. 2.

A celebration will be held Oct. 18 at Leighton, where participants will attend a special party, collect donated prizes and receive a certificate from Principal Kara Shore.

