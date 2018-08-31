Lena Sophia Aluzzo, 84

FULTON, NY – Lena Sophia Aluzzo, 84; passed away peacefully Wednesday August 29, 2018, at St. Luke Health Services, Oswego.

She was born in Fulton, NY, to the late James and Carrie (Towsley) Butler.

Mrs. Aluzzo remained a life resident of Fulton.

She was a loving homemaker, mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Aluzzo also enjoyed crocheting.

She is survived by her two daughters: Darlene (Don) Baum of North Carolina and Gina Scerbo of Fulton; four grandchildren: Donny Baum, Jackie (Brandon) Harvard, Joseph (Brittany) Scerbo and Lindy (Kenny) Calkins; four great-grandchildren: Kairra, Bella, Talon and Emery; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Aluzzo was predeceased by her siblings and great-grandchild, Geonna Angelina Calkins.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

