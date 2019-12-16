ANNIBAL, NY – Lenore Ada Knox Inch, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019.

She was a resident of St. Luke’s Nursing Home and formerly lived in Hannibal, NY.

She was born on July 23, 1920, in San Francisco, California, to Charles and Bertha (Pearson) Knox.

Lenore relocated to the upstate New York area when she was a small child.

Lenore married Harry Wm. Inch on March 7, 1939.

The couple were lifelong residents of Hannibal.

Lenore was a homemaker, although she worked briefly at the Fulton hospital, Sealright, Nestles and the Hannibal Town Hall.

During World War II, while her husband was overseas, Lenore supervised their young children and home.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She was a Girl Scout leader.

She volunteered for the Hannibal Historical Society, the local 4-H Club and many other area organizations.

A living example of her faith, Lenore was a lifelong, devoted member of the Hannibal United Methodist Church.

Lenore was passionate about doll collecting and doll repair.

She was an excellent seamstress and loved crafting.

She was a fantastic cook and baker.

She enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her husband.

Lenore is survived by her six children; her son, Robert (Phyllis) Inch of Hannibal, her daughter, Constance Ware of Cicero, her daughter, Katherine (Joseph) Hess of Lorraine, her son, Harry (Karen) Inch Jr. of Rochester, her son, Richard (Laurie) Inch of Hannibal, a daughter, Holly (Mark) Baker of Auburn, Wash/

She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Harry, in May of 1994.

A calling hour will be held on Saturday, December 21 at noon with a funeral service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

Spring burial will be at the discretion of her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Hannibal United Methodist Church, 320 Church St., Hannibal, NY 13074 or the Hannibal Community Center, 162 Oswego St., Hannibal, NY 13074.

