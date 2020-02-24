Lenten Luncheon Series Begins March 4

OSWEGO – Lenten Luncheons at the Church of the Resurrection in Oswego will begin March 4, and continue every Wednesday to April 1.

The popular buffet luncheons begin serving at 11:30 a.m. in the Great Hall of the Episcopal church, on the corner of West Fifth and Cayuga streets, and continue until the variety of home-cooked meatless dishes are gone.

Salmon loaf and macaroni and cheese are mainstays, and the menu typically includes vegetable dishes, scalloped potatoes, quick breads, and deviled eggs.

Homemade pie and coffee crown the meal.

Cost is $10. Takeout is available.

Lent is a 40-day period during which Christians prepare for Easter.

It begins the day after Shrove Tuesday, also known as Mardi Gras.

The first day of Lent is Ash Wednesday, on Feb. 26 this year.

That day, the Church of the Resurrection will hold traditional services with imposition of ashes at 7 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m.

The ashes are a reminder of mortality.

All are welcome to these services.

For more information on the Lenten Luncheons or Ash Wednesday services, call the church office at 315-343-3501 or visit resoswego.org/events.

