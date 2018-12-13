HANNIBAL, NY – Leo R. Kyle, 72, of Hannibal, passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at home.

He was born in 1945, in Oswego, son of the late Elwyn and Lillian Beeles Kyle.

Leo enjoyed many things in life but above all he enjoyed his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Snyder Kyle; three children, Nancy (Tom) Redmore of Jamesville, Jim (Monica) Kyle of Hannibal and Chuck (Jenny) Kyle of Ira; eight grandchildren, Rita, Emily, Abigail, Carolyn, Megan, Allison, Luke and Morgan; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, December 17, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 18, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Sterling, in the spring.

For those wishing, contributions may be made to Hannibal Center United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 343, Hannibal, NY 13074 or charity of choice in Leo’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...