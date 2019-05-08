FULTON, NY – Leon G. Palmer, 92, of Fulton, passed away peacefully at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, on Monday May 6, 2019.

Mr. Palmer was born in Fulton to the late Ira and Martha (Gordon) Palmer.

He has been a lifetime resident of Fulton.

Mr. Palmer was a United States veteran having served in the Navy during the Korean War.

He retired from Huhtamaki as a foreman after 43 years of employment.

Mr. Palmer was predeceased by his siblings: Thelma Palmer Merritt, Kathleen Palmer Mayhew, Richard Palmer, Maurice Palmer and Arlene Palmer Harris.

A calling hour will be held 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

There will be no funeral service.

Burial will be held privately at Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander, NY.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...