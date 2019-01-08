Leona M. Marsden, 81

FULTON, NY – Leona Marie Marsden, 81, of Mexico, NY, passed away on Saturday January 5, 2019, at Loretto Nursing Home, Syracuse, after a short illness.

She retired from Birdseye/Kraft Foods after more than 36 years of employment.

Leona enjoyed living on the Little Salmon River, watching the boats pass through and the fishermen enjoying their sport.

She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Leona was predeceased by her parents, Loren and Hazel Marsden; brother, Donald “Jack” Marsden; and nephew, Cornelius “Corky” Moot.

Surviving are her loving twin sister, Lona Marsden Piquet; sister-in-law, Edith Marsden; four nieces, Sheri Blowers, JoAnne (Tom) Phelps, Karen “Cookie” Brown and Charlene (Richard) Burrows; nephew, Russell (Charlene) Marsden; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

There will be no calling hours or services.

Burial will be at Orwell Evergreen Cemetery, Orwell, in the spring.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

