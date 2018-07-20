Leonard H. Salsbury, 96

FULTON, NY – Leonard H. Salsbury, 96, formerly of the Palermo-Mexico area, passed away on Saturday, July 14, at St. John’s Living Center in Rochester.

He lived a long, varied and active life.

Most notable was his service in World War II.

Leonard served as an aerial engineer gunner for the Army Air Corps and his was one of the first planes involved in the D-Day Invasion at Normandy.

After being shot down in France, he was able to escape back to England, and he also took part in more than 30 bombing missions during the war.

He lost many comrades during those battles. Later he served again with the Berlin Air Lift bringing vital supplies to the citizens trapped behind the Berlin Wall.

He was proud of his work as an airplane repair mechanic for the New York Air National Guard and was often praised by his superiors.

These years were spent at the 174th Tactical Fighter Group, Material Squadron at Hancock Airport in Syracuse.

He also was licensed to repair airplane jet engines.

With an apparent knack for carpentry, he built a house in Palermo using lumber from the surrounding woods for his growing family of five children.

Early during his civilian life he worked at Salsbury Brothers DeSoto-Plymouth Dealership in Fulton, then worked with his father at the Howard Salsbury & Son Garage in Volney and after that, at Franklin Engine in Liverpool.

He later owned and operated Leonard Salsbury Electronic Organ Repair and served as the northeast representative for Conn Organ Company.

His last job was for Carhart Photo Studio in Liverpool.

His hobbies included camping, his Lionel train layout, his dogs and his motor homes.

During his later years, he cared for his wife of 69 years, Eunice Bush Salsbury, who died in 2012.

He was also predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Karen Salsbury; and a son-in-law Henry Morley.

Surviving are his children, Leonard “Donald” Salsbury (Cheri) of Shingle Springs, Calif., Paul Salsbury (Sally Carman) of Clinton/Rome, NY, Joyce Oakdale (Warren) of Claremont, Calif., John Salsbury (Colleen) of Rochester, NY, and Susan Salsbury (Suzanne McClelland) of Littleton, Colo.; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 25, followed by a graveside service with military honors at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, where Leonard and Eunice will be buried side-by-side in a family plot.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to a favorite charity.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

