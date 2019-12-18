ULTON, NY – Leonard “Len” D. MacEwen, 78, of Fulton, passed away after an illness Monday December 16, 2019.

Born to the late Harold and Anna MacEwen in Fulton, he was a life resident,

working for Nestles and P&C Foods Warehouse.

Len was an Army veteran.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing bingo and watching westerns, but above all he enjoyed his time spent with family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Jean Stacy; and by his brothers, Chester, Melvin, George and Loren MacEwen.

Len will be forever loved by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis M. MacEwen; children, Linda Soule, Doug (Caroline) MacEwen and Todd (Janice) MacEwen; grandchildren, Jeffery (Stacie) Soule Jr., Elizabeth (Cam) MacEwen and Courtney (Joe) MacEwen; great-grandchildren, Kal and Emmitt Soule.

A calling hour will be Friday, December 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at the Little Utica United Methodist Church, 1459 Lamson Rd., Phoenix.

Spring burial will be in Jacksonville Cemetery, Lysander.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Little Utica United Methodist Church, in care of E. Phillips, 411 Broadwell Ave., Fulton, NY 13069.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

