FULTON, NY – Leonard S. Kellogg, 72, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 30, 2019.

A native of Hannibal, he lived in Fulton for the past 48 years.

Len was the son to the late, Stanley F. and Estelle Adeline (Cooper) Kellogg.

He was a graduate of Hannibal High School, class of 1966 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

Len retired from Xerox Corp. after several years of employment.

In retirement, Len also enjoyed working at the Phoenix Medicine Place.

He was a church elder at the Sterling Valley Community Church in Sterling Valley and also a long-time member of the Fulton Lions Club.

Len loved to camp, fish and travel with family and friends.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Doree J. (Irwin) Kellogg; brother-in-law, Harv Lehtonen; and two nephews, Nicholas Kellogg and Dennis Simmons.

Len is survived by his son, Troy Kellogg; and granddaughter, Devon Kellogg both of Champlain; three sisters, Janet Lehtonen of Roulette, Pa, Floy (Gary) Nostrant of Tustin, Mich. and Linda (Sparky) Holmes of New Smyrna Beach, F;a.; two brothers, Warren Kellogg of New Haven, NY, and Lyle (Rosemary) Kellogg of Hannibal, NY; two sisters-in-law, Elaine (John) Simmons of Sterling Valley, NY, and LuAnn Irwin of Alton, NY; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, at Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Road, Sterling with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fulton Lions Club, P.O. Box 727, Fulton, New York 13069 in Len’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

