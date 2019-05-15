FULTON, NY – Leslie Arthur Scott, 75, of Hannibal, passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 13, 2019.

He was born on March 26, 1944, and was a life-long resident of the Fulton and Hannibal areas.

Leslie enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in sports.

He was an avid hunter and fishing enthusiast.

Leslie was predeceased by his parents, William and Eva Mae (Dashnau) Scott; and brother, Lee Scott.

He is survived by Joanne Robbins Scott of Fulton; four children, Stephen (Lisa Crockford) Scott of Sterling, Gina (Scott) Stoutenger, Danielle Scott-Prock and Travis Scott all of Fulton; two grandsons, Sean and Braedon Prock of Fulton; one granddaughter, Elizabeth Crockford of Sterling; two brothers, William Scott of Boonville and Lawrence Scott of California; one sister, Lissa (George) Battles of Cicero; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family at an open house on Saturday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the family home in Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Golisano Children’s Center in Syracuse or to the American Heart Association in Leslie’s memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

