August 3, 2018

Foster Funeral Home

Lester Travet, 64

Written by Contributor, Aug 3, 2018, 1 Comment

FULTON, NY – Lester Travet, of Fulton, was born in December 1953 in Fulton, to the late Mae Travet and the late Albert Travet. He passed away peacefully at the age of 64 on Sunday July 22, 2018, in Syracuse, NY.

Lester is survived by immediate and extended family and a host of devoted friends.

The family thanks all for supporting Lester during his illness.

Les loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding his bike.

Les was a self-taught harmonica player and enjoyed listening to the blues.

He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of his family.

The family is being served by Foster Funeral home in Fulton.

  1. Dianne Hurd
    August 3, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    To the dear Travet family…..

    With heartfelt sympathy and love to you all~

    Dianne Gick Hurd

