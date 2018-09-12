Thank You For Supporting Catholic Charities

To the Editor:

The recent chicken BBQ to benefit Catholic Charities of Oswego County was a resounding success!

Thanks to the support of so many, we were able to raise more than $3,700 to help us help people in Oswego County through the many programs we offer.

Specifically, we would like to thank:

• Rev. Joseph Scardella, Joe Allen and the members of Holy Trinity Parish in Fulton who handled the cooking and so many of the logistics. We received many rave reviews about how delicious the chicken was!

• C’s Farm Market, Mimi’s Drive-In, Mr. Mike’s and Kathy’s Cakes and Specialty Treats for their generous food donations

• The staff at Catholic Charities of Oswego County and our board members for volunteering their time and support.

This event’s success would not have been possible without our community’s support and encouragement.

With gratitude,

Stephen Frawley, president

Catholic Charities of Oswego County

Board of Directors

