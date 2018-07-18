Levi C. Brown Jr., 88

FULTON, NY – Levi C. Brown Jr., 88, of Fulton, passed away Monday July 16, 2018, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.

Born in Fulton to the late Levi Sr. and Mary Barton Brown, he retired from the U.S. Army, after serving in the Korean War, and worked as a supervisor at Nestle’s in Fulton.

In his free time, he enjoyed bowling, golfing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, Levi was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; son, Randy; and great-grandson, Garret.

Levi is survived by his children, Rita Arcardi, Roxanne (Gary) Deyo, Maryanne (Harry) McKinnon, Michele (Nelson) French and Mark (Denise) Brown; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, IdaMae Thurlow; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, July 26, at Fairdale Rural Cemetery, 1254 County Route 3, Hannibal, NY.

Donations in Levi’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 6390 Fly Road, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

