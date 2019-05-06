OSWEGO, NY – Lewis W. Flack, 52, a resident of Granby, passed away on Wednesday May 1, 2019, at his home.

Born in Oswego, he was a son of Jeanette (O’Connor) Flack of Oswego and the late Gary Flack.

He was a graduate of Oswego High School and had attended SUNY Oswego.

He was employed with Niagara Mohawk and later was a home healthcare aide.

He loved to garden and enjoyed spending time with his family and animals.

Surviving besides his mother are his two brothers, Timothy Flack of Norwood and Zachary (Matthew Westpfal) Flack of Cicero; two aunts, Connie O’Connor of Oswego and Susan (James) Mehegan of Wolcott; and his godmother, Sharon Malone Carr of Adams Center.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday from 3 – 5 p.m. at the Dowdle Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow the hours.

The Flack family wishes to extend its gratitude to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, Menter Ambulance and the Vermette family, Richard, Cherie and Nicholas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to an animal shelter of your choice.

