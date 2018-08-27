Lexie Wallace Joins United Way

FULTON, NY – United Way of Greater Oswego County Executive Director Patrick Dewine announces that Lexie Wallace has been chosen as the agency’s director of resource development.

A native of Skaneateles, Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Nazareth College and a master’s degree in communication from Southern New Hampshire University.

Wallace, who most recently worked as a reporter for The Valley News, has spent several years working with non-profit agencies.

She had previously worked with New Hampshire Catholic Charities through the AmeriCorps VISTA program and was the community engagement coordinator for the Syracuse Northeast Community Center.

She is excited about joining United Way and the opportunity to work with a non-profit organization.

“When I was growing up I volunteered at a soup kitchen,” said Wallace. “Seeing that need first hand left an impression on me. It’s a good feeling to know that now in my professional life I am able to once again help fill that need.”

Wallace became familiar with United Way during her tenure at the Syracuse Northeast Community Center where she was involved with two of the Community Center’s programs that received funding from the United Way of Central New York, its Basic Needs Pantry and Senior Day Center.

“That funding was essential to those programs,” said Wallace. “As the one speaking on the Community Center’s behalf to encourage donations to the United Way, I was able to share how impactful United Way can be and the positive difference it makes.”

As resource development director Wallace will take the lead on the United Way’s Annual Campaign, its Golf Tournament, and Stone Soup Luncheons. Additionally, she will be working with the United Way campaign cabinet as well as campaign coordinators to ensure successful in-house company campaigns.

“We are pleased to welcome Lexie as part of our team,” said Dewine. “Her background in communication combined with her work experience and knowledge of non-profits will prove to be a tremendous asset to United Way.”

“I’m excited about my role at United Way,” said Wallace. “Supporting my community is important to me, and strengthening the pillars that United Way focuses on – ending hunger, helping youth succeed, and improving the community’s overall well-being – is a perfect way to do so.”

