Library Advocacy Day Planned At Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – On Feb. 23 the Oswego Public Library will hold its first Library Advocacy Day in the Community Room on the lower level.

The library is located at 120 E. Second St.

The hours will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

We would like to invite you to participate in advocating for state financial support for libraries in New York State.

Under the new proposed budget by Governor Cuomo, New York State libraries face a $5 million cut to State Library Aid, a $20 million cut to Library Construction Aid that assists libraries in taking care of their facilities and $0 for libraries to assist in the roll out of a completely online Census in 2020.

During this event, we will encourage the general public to tour the library and see the services it provides, listen to stories told by Police Chief Tory DeCaire and council president Rob Corradino, obtain library cards, sign postcards encouraging governmental support to libraries, and provide an opportunity for kids to draw posters of why a library is important to them.

We hope to see you there.

If you have any questions, please contact Carol Ferlito, library director, at 315-341-5867.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...