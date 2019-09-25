Library Announces October Workshops

OSWEGO – In October, at Oswego Public Library, Erin Lohnas will introduce a new open lab time on alternating Fridays: Gaming Open Lab.

This will be two hours every other Friday that will be available for kids, teens, and even adults to come down to our computer lab and use our HP Omen Gaming Laptop.

We are currently taking suggestions for games that patrons would like to see purchased for the device, but several games are already available on it, including Minecraft, Fortnite and Kerbal Space Program.

This lab will be available on Fridays October 4 and 18 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Evening open lab times for both appointments and walk-in questions will also be available now every Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. to provide open lab time to people who work standard 9-5 jobs.

Those with appointments will be given priority, but walk-ins will still be welcomed.

Two open lab times will also be available on October 12 and 26 as well to accommodate for patrons’ schedules, both from noon to 2 p.m.

Two Saturday workshops will be offered as well in October.

Accessing NCLS Resources Online will be available on October 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and will show patrons how they can access the many free resources that are available to them as a part of their NCLS membership.

October 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. will be exploring ancestry.com and other local and online genealogy resources, as this workshop is always requested by patrons and will also be offered on a Monday as well so people can attend either workshop.

Online-Based Workshops will include Online Shopping/Utilizing eBay and Amazon (October 1, 2-4 p.m.), Using Google Docs (October 2, 2-4 p.m.), Using Social Media Safely (October 8, 2-4 p.m.), Navigating Facebook (October 21, 2-4 p.m.), Accessing NCLS Resources Online (October 12, 2-4 p.m.), Using Pinterest (October 22, 2-4 p.m.) and Navigating ancestry.com and Local Genealogy Resources (October 26, 2-4 p.m.).

Computing and Tech-Based Workshops will be the following: Using Touchscreen Devices (October 3, 2-4 p.m.), Using Apple iPads (October 10, 2-4 p.m.), Selecting an Anti-Virus (October 15, 2-4 p.m.), Using Apple iPhones (October 17, 2-4 p.m.), and 3D Printing Workshop (October 23, 2-4 p.m.).

Creating Resumes and Cover Letters will also be available twice as well to help those in the community that are job hunting.

These workshops will be available on October 16 and 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tech Help Open Labs will be held on the following dates:

October 1, 8, 15 and 22 – 10 a.m. – noon

October 2, 9, 16 and 23 – 5-7 p.m.

October 3, 10, 17 and 24 – 10 a.m. – noon

October 11t, 18 and 25 – 10 a.m. – noon

October 12 and 26 – noon – 2 p.m.

Gaming Open Lab times will be held every other Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

This time will be first come first serve, with a cap of either an hour or half an hour on the laptop if there are people that are waiting to use it.

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library, and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-Up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

