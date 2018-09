Library Congratulates Recent Graduates

OSWEGO – Congratulations to our recent graduates.

Five students taking classes through the CiTi/BOCES held at the Oswego Public Library recently obtained their high school equivalency (GED) diplomas.

We wish you great success.

For more information on this program, please call 315-532-4981 or CiTi/BOCES 315-593-9473.

