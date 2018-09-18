Library October Classes Scheduled

OSWEGO – In October, there will only be nine classes offered, as the Tech Lab will be closed from October 15 through November 4.

The calendar and press release for November will be provided before the 16th so that they can be advertised while Erin Lohnas is away.

The library will also be closed on October 8 for Columbus Day, so no classes will be offered then as well.

Here is a complete list of all workshops offered in October:

Introduction to Computers (#5) – October 1 – 10 a.m. – noon

Internet Basics (#5) – October 1 – 2-4 p.m.

Components of a Computer – October 2 – 2-4 p.m.

Navigating eBay – October 3 – 2-4 p.m.

Using Search Engines – October 4 – 2-4 p.m.

Google Earth – October 9 – 2-4 p.m.

3D Printing Workshops – October 10 and 13 – 2-4 p.m.

Navigating YouTube – October 11 – 2-4 p.m.

Tech Help Open Labs will be held on Thursday and Fridays and are available from 10 a.m. until noon on each of the following dates: October 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 and 12.

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library, and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...