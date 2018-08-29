Library To Host Hoefer Photo Exhibit

OSWEGO – The public is cordially invited to view the debut exhibition of the photography of Fran Hoefer.

The exhibit is being held at the Oswego Public Library through the month of September.

Hoefer is a lifelong resident of Oswego, and has spent many years photographing local wildlife and scenery with special attention to the beauty of Lake Ontario.

His “Bluebird in Flight” was published in the February edition of Birds and Blooms magazine.

Please visit the library at 120 E. Second St. and enjoy this special exhibit.

