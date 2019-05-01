Library To Offer ‘Learn To’ Sessions on Calligraphy, Crochet

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library continue its “Learn to” classes during May with lessons in calligraphy and crochet.

Kate Thompson offers a four-part series on calligraphy May 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Participants are asked to bring a ruler and a #2 pencil.

Class size is limited to eight.

Sign up either at the main desk or by calling the library at 315-341-5867.

Tanya Miller will teach a one-session class on crochet May 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Class size is limited to 12.

Those ages 6 and older are eligible.

Sign up either at the main desk or by calling the library at 315-341-5867.

The Friends of the Oswego Public Library is an organization of patrons committed to expanding and enriching the programs of the library.

