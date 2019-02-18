Library Workshops Scheduled In March

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will continue holding workshops on using 3D printers in March at the Oswego Library.

These workshops will cover the usage of Cura (the program used to interface with the Lulzbot Mini printer) as well as examples of the different ways that 3D printing technology is being utilized in different fields of study and development (construction, medicine, etc.)

The 3D Printer workshops will be available on March 6 and 20 to give patrons plenty of opportunities to attend.

The Introduction to Computers classes and Microsoft Office classes will be offered again due to patron demand for these workshops.

Here is the breakdown of all other classes that will be available in March:

Computer/Computing Classes:

? Mondays March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m. – noon – Introduction to Computer Workshops

? Mondays, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2-4 p.m. – Internet Basics

Software and Website-Related Classes:

? March 13 and 23, 2-4 p.m. – Navigating ancestry.com

? March 27, 2-4 p.m.- Using Overdrive

Microsoft Office Classes:

? March 5, 2-4 p.m. – Microsoft Word

? March 12, 2-4 p.m. – Microsoft Excel

? March 19, 2-4 p.m. – Microsoft PowerPoint

? March 26, 2-4 p.m. – Microsoft Publisher

Google-Related Classes:

? March 7, 2-4 p.m. – Google Earth

? March 14, 2-4 p.m. – Google Docs

? March 21, 2-4 p.m. – Google Drive

? March 28, 2-4 p.m. – Using G-Mail

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates:

? Tuesdays, March 5, 12, 19 and 26

? Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28

? Fridays, March 1 and 15

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library and is open Monday-Friday.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if you have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for you to sign up for courses.

