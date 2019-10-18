Library Workshops Set For November and December

OSWEGO – Erin Lohnas will be returning from traveling on November 18, so classes and lab times will resume on that date under her tutelage at the Oswego Public Library.

Four brand new workshops will be offered in the month of December:

? Using and Opening PDF Files – This will provide an overview of how people can manage PDF files that they have received or that they have scanned.

? Dealing with Common Phone Issues – This class will cover various issues and changes that people often run into, i.e. uninstalling and removing apps, downloading apps, managing the amount of space on their phones, updating and so forth.

? Navigating the New NCLS App – The NCLS App was recently updated to a new version, so this class will cover where everything is located and allow patrons to ask questions about it.

? An Overview of Compressed Files and Phone Files – This workshop will help people learn how to compress files and decompress them, as they are often sent in that format to save on space. There will also be an overview on how phone files can be transferred from their device to a computer for printing.

Here is the breakdown of all of the workshops that will be offered in November:

? Mondays, November 18 and 25 – Introduction to Computers, Parts I and II, from 10 a.m. to noon.

? Monday, November 13 – Computer Maintenance, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, November 19 – Microsoft Word and Excel, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, November 20 – 3D Printing Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Thursday, November 21 – Google Docs and Drive, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Saturday, November 23 – Navigating ancestry.com, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Monday, November 25 – Creating Resumes and Cover Letters, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, November 26 – Microsoft PowerPoint and Publisher, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, November 27 – Using Overdrive, 2 to 4 p.m.

The Oswego Public Library will be closed on Thursday, November 28 for Thanksgiving.

Tech Help Open Lab will be held on the following dates during November:

? Tuesdays, November 19 and 26

? Thursday, November 21

? Fridays, November 22 and 29

? The Gaming Open Lab will be held on Friday, November 29, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The open lab times in November, aside from the Gaming Lab, are all being held from 10 a.m. – noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Here is the breakdown of all of the workshops that will be offered in December:

? Mondays, December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 – Introduction to Computers will be held on those dates, going in the order of III, IV, V, then starting back over at I and then II.

? Monday, December 2 – Computer Tune-Up, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, December 3 – 3D Printing Workshop, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, December 4 – Navigating Facebook, 2 to 4 p.m. and Creating Resumes and Cover Letters, 5 to 7 p.m.

? Thursday, December 5 – Handling Common Phone Issues, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Saturday, December 7 – Navigating Facebook, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Monday, December 9 – Using iPads and iPhones, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, December 11 – Navigating Overdrive, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Thursday, December 12 – Navigating ancestry.com, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Monday, December 16 – An Overview of Compressed and Phone Files, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, December 17 – Self-Publishing with Amazon, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Wednesday, December 18 – Navigating the new NCLS App, 5 to 7 p.m.

? Thursday, December 19 – Opening and Using PDFs, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Saturday, December 21 – Navigating the new NCLS App, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Monday, December 23 – Using NCLS Online, 2 to 4 p.m.

The Oswego Public Library will be closed on December 25 for Christmas.

? Thursday, December 26 – Using Social Media Safely, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Monday, December 30 – Internet Basics and Q&A, 2 to 4 p.m.

? Tuesday, December 31 – Internal Components of a Computer, 2 to 4 p.m.

Several different labs will be available to the public during December:

? Tech Help Open Labs will be held on the follow dates, all from 10 a.m. to noon:

o Tuesdays December 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31

o Thursdays December 5, 12, 19 and 26

o Fridays December 6, 13, 20 and 27

o Saturdays December 7 and 21 (These labs will be held from noon to 2 p.m.).

? A Job Application Open Lab will be available on Tuesday, December 10, to help people with questions pertaining specifically to filling out job applications online. It will be available from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be continued into the following months.

? Gaming Labs, where kids, teens and adults alike are welcome to come and use our HP Omen Gaming Laptop to play games, will be available on Wednesday, December 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. and then on Fridays December 13 and 27 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The Library Learning Center is located on the lower level of the Oswego Public Library.

All programs are free and open to the public.

Please call the library at 341-5867 to register for workshops or if patrons have further questions.

Sign-up sheets are also available at the main desk for patrons to sign up for courses.

