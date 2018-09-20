Library’s Karen Swartz Receives Honor

WATERTOWN – The annual meeting of the North Country Library System representing the 63 libraries in Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties was held in Watertown on September 17.

At that meeting, Karen Swartz, Children’s Program Coordinator, was presented with the Excellence in Customer Service Award for all her work at the Oswego Public Library.

This award recognizes the efforts of a library staff member or volunteer who goes above and beyond in providing customer service to library patrons.

The ideal nominee demonstrates excellent communication skills, displays a professional demeanor, is knowledgeable about library resources, and helps to create a welcoming environment at the library.

Cited during the ceremony were Karen’s work with unique summer reading events, her story hours, the reading 1,000 books before kindergarten, obtaining funds to build the tugboat and lighthouse play area and her general warmth to the children as they visit the library.

Congratulations Karen for receiving this award.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...