Lichty Prevails In Battle With Jedrzejek For Oswego ISMA Super Nationals 60 Win

By CAROL D. HAYNES

OSWEGO, NY – Going into the 28th annual Oswego Speedway ISMA Super Nationals on Saturday, Timmy Jedrzejek and Mike Lichty each owned six career winged feature wins at Oswego Speedway.

While not all those victories were Super National wins, they each had a win in the last two of the Classic Weekend winged show named the Jack Murphy Memorial; Lichty in 2017 and Jedrzejek in 2018.

Saturday night Jedrzejek started on the pole with Lichty back in 11th and eventually each would end up leading around half the 60 laps with Lichty on top at the checkered flag.

A series of red flags and some nasty accidents, slowed the race which cut down a huge lead by Jedrzejek in the first half, giving Lichty a chance to take over and lead the second 30.

Jedrzejek would finish second with Trent Stephens, Ben Seitz and Kyle Edwards the top five.

BOX SCORE, OSWEGO ISMA SUPERNATIONALS, AUG. 31, 2019

Fast Time Trial: Kyle Edwards, 14.822

Heat 1: Ben Seitz, Chris Perley, Mike McVetta, Kyle Edwards, Danny Shirey, AJ Lesiecki, Mike Ordway, Nick Cappelli

Heat 2: Trent Stephens, Dave Shullick, Mike Lichty, Timmy Jedrzejek, Mark Sammut, Ryan Coniam, Dave McKnight, Lou LeVea Sr.

Feature: 1. 84 MIKE LICHTY, 2. 97 Timmy Jedrzejek, 3. 19 Trent Stephens, 4. 32 Ben Seitz, 5. 1 Kyle Edwards, 6. 70 Dave McKnight, 7. 78 Mark Sammut, 8. 7 AJ Lesiecki, 9. 61 Mike Ordway Sr., 10. 74 Ryan Coniam, 11. 86 Nick Cappelli. 12. 22 Mike McVetta, 13. 49 Dave Shullick Jr., 14. 11Chris Perley, 15. 66 Lou LeVea Sr., 16. 72 Danny Shirey

DNS: 98 Tyler Thompson, motor

Radical Race Gear Fast Time Trialer Bonus ($100) – Kyle Edwards

H&S Prototype and Design Hard Charger ($100)-Mike Lichty

H&S Prototype and Design Last Car Running ($100) – AJ Lesiecki

