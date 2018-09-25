Lighthouse Improvements To Be Highlighted

OSWEGO – On Tuesday, September 25, Mayor Billy Barlow, State Assemblyman Will Barclay and H. Lee White Maritime Director Mercedes Neiss will unveil recent improvements made to the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse at a special ceremony.

The program is scheduled for the Wright’s Landing Marina/Oswego Yacht Club Pier, 41 Lake St. It starts at 10:30 a.m. and will last about 15 minutes.

Following remarks by Mayor Barlow and Assemblyman Barclay, there will be a boat ride to the lighthouse.

Several improvements were made to the Oswego Lighthouse in the last month including a fresh exterior paint job, repair work to the roof and improvement work to the windows and minor structural repairs.

The funding for the improvements was provided by Assemblyman Barclay who secured $100,000 and the city of Oswego contributed $125,000.

The city and the H. Lee White Maritime Museum Guild entered into a lease agreement regarding the lighthouse effective March 1, 2014 through February 28, 2019.

The city recently secured a $100,000 State and Municipal Facilities Grant to be administered through the NYS Dormitory Authority for improvements to the lighthouse.

As part of the grant compliance, DASNY is requiring that certain language be added to the lease agreement.

At Monday night’s meeting, the council approved adding: “All such maintenance shall be performed in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for the treatment of historic properties.”

