FULTON, NY – Linda B. Rockwood, 59, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after an intense battle with Lupus.

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, she was a daughter to the late William and Joan Smith Bregartner.

She worked at KODAK in Rochester, NY, after her graduation from Bucknell University.

She spent a number of years working in software development and sales for various companies.

She was the founder of Mohawk Valley GIS, a digital mapping service and app development company in Utica, NY.

Linda loved gardening and landscaping.

She enjoyed hiking, playing piano, skiing, playing tennis and cooking.

Linda was actively involved with her community, including assisting with various events at the Morning Star United Methodist Church.

She held a seat as a member of the board for the Herkimer Chamber of Commerce for several years.

Above all, Linda enjoyed spending time reading with her granddaughter and traveling with her husband.

Surviving are her husband of 33 years, David; two children, Matthew (Danica) Rockwood and Amy Rockwood; one granddaughter, Autumn Ambrose; brother, John Bregartner; sister, JoAnn Kacani; niece, Jenny Kacani; nephew, Ryan Kacani; step-father, William Scales and step-mother, Linda Bregartner.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

There will be no calling hours.

Contributions may be made to the Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Ave., 10th Floor, New York, NY 10016, in Linda’s memory.

