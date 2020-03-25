HANNIBAL – Linda B. Scott, 60, of Hannibal NY, went to her heavenly home on Monday evening, March 23, 2020.

She had courageously fought a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She passed away at home surrounded by her adoring husband and children.

Linda was born in St. Petersburg, Florida, to Ralph and Betty Brown (Marsh). She was the youngest of her siblings: Randy, Milton, and Sandy.

Linda will be forever loved by her husband of 41 years, David Lynn Scott, of Hannibal, New York.

She was an amazing mother and teacher to her nine children: David R Scott (Erin McVey), Katie Scott (Brian Ditmar), Anna Scott, Leah Scott (De’Mon Kelley), Laura Kline (Barry Kline), Mary Scott (Luke Caster), Thomas Scott, Grace Scott, and Renee Scott.

Linda delighted in her twelve grandchildren: Riley, David, Elizabeth, Tyler, Wesley, Robert, Christopher, Abigail, Charlie, Henry, Carter, and Samuel.

A graduate of Hannibal High School, Linda went on to earn a degree in forestry from St. Petersburg College.

Linda was passionate about the family hardwood business, gardening, her horses, and her home.

She was a beauty inside and out. Always joyful and never complaining, she saw the best in everyone and gave selflessly. Her servants-spirit and dedication to neighbors, the homeschool community, and Sterling Valley Community Church, has made a lasting impact.

Her life will not only live on through her children and grandchildren, but through the way she unconditionally loved everyone.

Special arrangements have been made due to current social restrictions. Please join the family for a unique drive-by visitation, to be held on Monday, March 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, New York.

Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows.

A burial at Hannibal Village Cemetery will be held at a later date.

