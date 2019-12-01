OSWEGO, NY – Linda L Bartosek, 67, of Oswego, died Friday November 29, 2019, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Linda was born in Fulton, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Vanderhaden.

Linda was a former employee of Miller Brewery, Fulton, and the manager of Pizza Pub of Oswego.

She was an avid reader, but received her most joy when spending time with her family, especially her precious grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her children, Joseph Bartosek of Oswego and Jennifer Johnson of Oswego.

She is also survived by her significant other, Thomas Usherwood of Oswego.

In addition, she is survived by her siblings, Bill (Carol) Vanderhaden of Fulton, Carol Hendericks of Fulton, Gary Vanderhaden of Fulton anf Donna (Clarence) Duciaume of Texas; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Following with Linda’s wishes services and burial will be private.

The Sugar Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, is in care of the arrangements.

