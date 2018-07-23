Linda L. Conners, 72

FULTON, NY – Linda L. Conners, 72, of Phoenix, passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

She was born on December 17, 1945, in Fulton, a daughter to the late Frederick and Arlene Abbott Maude.

Linda was predeceased by her son, Chris Dale; and brother, Charles Ketcham.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles; one daughter, Kimberly Conners of Phoenix; one grandson, Daniel Conners of Phoenix; one sister, Merri Lynn (Chip) Roche of Florida; two brothers, Ed (Bonnie) Ketcham of Ohio and Gregg (Valerie) Groff of Texas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Burial will be in Mount Adnah Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

